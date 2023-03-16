Blue Man Group joins CBS2 in studio to discuss off-Broadway show
NEW YORK -- Blue Man Group is performing off Broadway at the Astor Place Theatre.
Team captain Bhurin Sead and three other members joined us on set to discuss the show.
Blue Man Group has been around for a while, but there's always something new for the whole family.
The group actually got its start in New York City, and some celebrities have been stopping by.
Watch their full interview above for more information.
