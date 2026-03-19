Fantilli leads Blue Jackets over Rangers 6-3 as Columbus moves into playoff spot

Adam Fantilli scored twice, including an empty-net goal with 2:54 remaining, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Thursday night, keeping alive hopes for their first playoff berth since the 2019-20 season.

Columbus extended its point streak to 11 games and takes over third-place in the Metropolitan Division thanks to the New York Islanders' 3-2 loss in Ottawa.

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, and Isac Lundestrom, Conor Garland and Damon Severson also scored. Zach Werenski's three assists give him 52 on the season and his second career 70-plus point season, tying him with Artemi Panarin for the most in team history. Jet Greaves made 22 saves for Columbus, which has won three straight.

Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trocheck also scored for New York, which had its two-game road win streak snapped. Igor Shesterkin finished with 31 saves.

Trocheck opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 5:41 of the first period, but Lundestrom tied it late in the period. Garland gave Columbus a 2-1 lead with 59 seconds remaining when his centering attempt deflected in off a defender.

Zibanejad tied it 2-2 at 4:44 of the second period, but Jenner answered at 7:04, scoring off his own rebound. Fantilli added a power-play goal to make it 4-2.

Lafreniere pulled the Rangers within one with a power-play goal 50 seconds into the third — New York's ninth goal with a man advantage in its last nine games — before Severson restored Columbus' two-goal lead midway through the period.

Up next

Rangers: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

Blue Jackets: Host Seattle on Saturday.