With driver impairment causing a third of all U.S. traffic fatalities, Blackout Wednesday, a term used to describe heavy drinking the day before Thanksgiving, is inspiring crash survivors to bring awareness.

On Monday, they joined Suffolk County law enforcement and other victims to offer a heart-wrenching plea: no more empty chairs at holiday tables.

Impairment is responsible for one death every 44 minutes. Elected officials call that infuriating and 100% preventable.

Bryan and Chelsea Zamzam of East Northport, New York, were hit by a wrong-way driver. Bryan couldn't walk for a year and Chelsea was in a coma with a broken back. They're turning their pain into purpose.

"All of a sudden, headlights were in front of me, and we got hit head on by a drunk driver," Bryan said.

"We need to respect each other and the road," Chelsea said. "Everybody is waiting for someone to come home."

Angel Salas was just 9 years old when he was killed by a drunk driver going 119 mph.

"He deserves to be remembered. He deserves to be at Thanksgiving," said Juliana Salas, Angel's mother. "I got that phone call that no mother ever wants to get ... the worst news imaginable."

Drinking and speeding also took the life of Nassau County Police Officer Patricia Espinosa.

"Because of one person's choice, her husband is now raising their little girl without her mother," Espinosa's sister said.

Victims say to enjoy the holidays, but don't create a tragedy. Make a plan in advance: a ride-share, a designated driver, take transit, or stay the night. There's no excuse to drive drunk or impaired.

If you're hosting, "You have the responsibility as well [to] never let someone leave your home and drive impaired or intoxicated," said Paige Carbone of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

If you're a parent, talk to your kids.

"Don't wait 'til Blackout Wednesday, or Thursday as they're rushing out the door," said Caroline Flynn, of the group Suffolk County Stop DWI. "Have the conversation tonight as they are arranging for a safe ride."