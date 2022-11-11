"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" offers new opportunity to continue conversation about colon cancer awareness

NEW YORK -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens today in theaters nationwide.

The sequel to "Black Panther" confronts the death of the main character King T'Challa, played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman lost his four-year battle with colon cancer in 2020. His death at the age of 34 shocked and saddened his many fans.

It also called attention to the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in younger people, and how African Americans are at greater risk.

The new film is another opportunity to continue the conversation about colon cancer awareness.

We recently spoke with Dr. Steven Lee Kong, chief of colon and rectal surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center.