Black History Month: Giants legend Emlen Tunnell's story fit for Hollywood

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's a story that is begging to be told, the incredible life of New York Giants all-time great Emlen Lewis Tunnell.

"I don't think people knew his full story, from what he did in the war, and the fact he hitchhiked up to New York to get that tryout. If anyone deserves to have a movie made about his life, it was Emlen Tunnell," co-owner John Mara said.

In 1948, one year after Jackie Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Tunnell became the first African-American to play for the football Giants.

Tunnell was a game-changing force on the giants defense, even earning the nickname "Offense on Defense."

Despite playing in an era where the passing game wasn't the go-to option for offenses, Tunnell still stands second on the all-time interceptions list with 79. He retired as the NFL leader in multiple categories.

His accomplishments earned him the honor of being the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was also the first Black coach in Giants history.

But all of it may not have been possible if not for a chance encounter with a friendly truck driver.

"So he decided to hitchhike from his home outside of Philadelphia to Manhattan. So he gets picked up by a truck driver who drives him into Manhattan, drops him off. He makes his way over to our offices and asks for a tryout," Mara said. "Emlen tells them he had just hitchhiked from outside Philadelphia and that he had no money to get home, so they discussed it and decided that anyone that would go through that trouble deserves a tryout. And the rest, as they say, is history."

Yes, history on the football field was made, but it was Tunnell's personal history that came to light decades later that took this already incredible story to hero status.

"Somebody goes overboard in frigid waters on his ship. He jumps in. He's not a great swimmer and helps save that person's life. And the same thing when his ship was torpedoed, the ship was on fire. A gentleman by the name of Fred Shavers was literally burning. (Tunnell) ran into the flames, picked him up, put out the flames and saved his life," said Phil Damiani, curator of the Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum.

Tunnell served our country in World War II as a member of the Coast Guard, but he was such a modest man, he never spoke about it.

A chance find by a Coast Guard historian revealed his once-unknown acts of heroism. In 2011, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Lifesaving Medal and in 2017 a Coast Guard cutter was commissioned as the USCGC Emlen Tunnel.

"The activity of the cutter, I think, helps to continue his legacy. I mean, it's the only one named after a football player," Damiani said.

Tunnell passed away at the age of 51, dying of a heart attack while still a coach of the Giants. Forty three years after his death, a statue of Tunnell was proudly unveiled at the Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum in his hometown of Radnor Township. Residents are still in awe of his story.

"It kind of boggles my mind because I can't imagine an African-American in 1948 hitchhiking anywhere," sports historian Richard Pagano said. "I think with saving those two fellas on the ship, he needed to save the person. It didn't matter what color they were, what color he was. So he was really unique in that way, too."

Back in East Rutherford, Tunnell is honored every morning when Mara walks into his office. A painting of Tunnel's smiling face is there to greet him.

"I would have to say in the near-100-year history of this organization, I can't think of another player, coach, or executive that was more beloved than Emlen Tunnell," Mara said.

As for that friendly truck driver outside Philadelphia, Tunnell made sure to thank him during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.