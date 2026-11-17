There have been several recent black bear sightings in Bergen County communities that don't normally see them.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection data indicates an increase in bear sightings from last year.

Resident Matt Conway captured video of a bear strolling on lawns along Fairview Avenue in Paramus at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Just before 3 p.m., a resident in River Edge recorded a video of a bear crossing busy Kinderkamack Road.

Surveillance footage show the bear in the parking lot of the River Edge Diner as employees step outside with cellphones.

"I have never seen a bear in real life. Not even at a zoo," diner employee Christian Velez said. "So, it was kind of special to see a bear."

"I saw the bear run through the parking lot, run behind the cars, and went through the woods area," employee Jeff Mischler added.

There were black bear sightings in Paramus, River Edge and Bergenfield on Nov. 16, 2026. Enzo Assainte

Just before sundown, a black bear made his way into a Bergenfield driveway, and resident Enzo Assainte said he couldn't believe his eyes.

"I pull in my driveway, and he is walking right towards me," Assainte said. "I stayed in the car."

Assainte recorded a video of the encounter on his phone.

"He came right back out turned in my backyard," Assainte said. "He went to the next house over and hopped the fence there."

Local police aren't sure if it was the same bear in all three communities, but are warning residents to use caution.

River Edge's police chief said the odds of seeing three different bears in one day are steep. Neighbors in all three towns say the bear sightings in their communities are rare.

"From what I understand, years ago they liked to come down the railroad tracks, so we have the commuter train over here and the freight over there," Assainte said. "It makes sense. They are being displaced. It's unfortunate."

The Bergenfield Police Department posted a picture on social media, warning residents to be careful.

Authorities say if you see a bear in your neighborhood, don't approach it. Allow it to move freely. They also urge residents to keep food sources secure, including garbage cans.