Olympian Beverly Ramos teams up with Rising New York Road Runners to give free sneakers to Bronx students

NEW YORK -- Students in the Bronx are kicking off the new school year with new kicks, thanks to a local nonprofit looking to inspire the next generation of runners.

Friday, Olympian and marathon record-holder Beverly Ramos stopped by the New School for Leadership and Arts to hand out 200 pairs of New Balances. She teamed up with Rising New York Road Runners to motivate young runners.

"Everything is possible in life when you put your mind into it, when you work for it. So this is just the beginning, a little bit incentive for you guys to get motivated and have just that first step," Ramos said.

Rising New York Road Runners serves more than 100,000 school-age kids nationwide.