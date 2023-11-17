14-year-old girl stabbed in Brooklyn, police say
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Brooklyn on Friday.
It happened around 3 p.m.
Police say a man approached a 14-year-old girl along New Utrecht Avenue near 80th Street and the two got into an argument.
The man then allegedly stabbed the girl in the neck. She was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police say it's unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.