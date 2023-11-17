Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl stabbed in Brooklyn, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Brooklyn on Friday.

It happened around 3 p.m. 

Police say a man approached a 14-year-old girl along New Utrecht Avenue near 80th Street and the two got into an argument.

The man then allegedly stabbed the girl in the neck. She was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say it's unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 9:44 PM EST

