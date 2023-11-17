14-year-old girl stabbed in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in Brooklyn on Friday.

It happened around 3 p.m.

Police say a man approached a 14-year-old girl along New Utrecht Avenue near 80th Street and the two got into an argument.

The man then allegedly stabbed the girl in the neck. She was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say it's unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.