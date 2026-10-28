Bénie Traoré scores winner as NYCFC keeps playoff hopes alive with 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

Bénie Traoré scored in second-half stoppage time and New York City FC kept its postseason hopes alive while ending Atlanta United's with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

It was the first win for NYCFC (9-12-11) in six tries this season at the home of MLB's Mets and their first overall since beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sept. 12. The club pulled within a point of the New York Red Bulls for the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff berth with two matches left.

Nicolás Fernández scored off a free kick from 28 yards out to give NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute. It was his 16th goal of the season and his first in the last seven matches.

Breel Embolo answered with the equalizer in the 88th minute, using a header to score for the fourth time in his first 10 MLS matches.

Traoré scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time. It was the second goal in 17 appearances this season for the 23-year-old first-year forward.

Matt Freese totaled five saves for NYCFC.

Lucas Hoyos saved four shots for Atlanta United (8-18-6).

Freese had three saves and Hoyos one in a scoreless first half.

The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw in Atlanta to close out September.

NYCFC improves to is 5-6-5 at home, while Atlanta United drops to 4-7-4 on the road

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts Toronto FC on Sunday.

New York: Hosts CF Montreal on Saturday.