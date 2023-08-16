Ben Kidwell, 11, to perform national anthem at Little League World Series

Ben Kidwell, 11, to perform national anthem at Little League World Series

Ben Kidwell, 11, to perform national anthem at Little League World Series

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - An 11-year-old pianist from New Hartford just landed a really big job.

Ben Kidwell will be performing the national anthem at the Little League World Series.

Kidwell just turned 11 on Monday.

"So you gotta be, like, half and half. You have to be able to interact with the crowd, but you also have to be able to stay focused at the same time, because you don't want to be like a statue, but you also want to like focus at the same time," Kidwell said.

Kidwell will also have to switch from piano to keyboard during the performance.

The Little League World Series is scheduled to start Wednesday through Aug. 27 in South Williamsport, Penn.