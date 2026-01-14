Watch CBS News
85-year-old fatally stabbed in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn apartment, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

An elderly woman was found stabbed in her apartment in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn Tuesday night. 

Police made the grisly discovery just before 10 p.m. at an apartment on Throop Avenue near Decatur Street. 

The victim has been identified as 85-year-old Julia Boomer. She had been stabbed repeatedly. 

EMS personnel rushed Boomer to the hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive. 

Police say they are questioning a person of interest in the case. 

The investigation continues. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

