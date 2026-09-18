First endangered red panda cub born at Connecticut zoo

A Connecticut zoo had some "beary" exciting news to share Friday. The Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport announced it welcomed its first-ever red panda cub, marking an important achievement for the endangered species.

The cub was born on June 24 to parents Ponya and Pilot. The two were paired through the Red Panda Species Survival Plan, which is a program dedicated to supporting the animals.

Mother Ponya and Father Pilot welcomed a boy cub to their family. Scott Vincent

Jim Wharton, the CEO of the zoo, said this is a milestone to celebrate.

"The birth of our first red panda cub is exciting not only for our staff, but for everyone who follows Ponya and Pilot's journey. We look forward to watching this young family grow and sharing that story with our guests," Wharton said.

Red pandas are small, tree-dwelling mammals native to forests in the Himalayas and southwestern China. They are known for their reddish-brown fur, ringed tails and playful personality.

The biggest threat they face is habitat loss, as development projects are causing deforestation. Poaching, free-roaming dogs and a lack of bamboo also contribute to the population decline.

The zoo's animal care and veterinary teams closely monitored Ponya's pregnancy for months to track growth and development.

A red panda was born in June at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo. Scott Vincent

Animal experts said first-time red panda mothers can sometimes struggle with care. So, after a few weeks, the male cub was removed from the habitat and raised by staff.

He is progressing well, feeding and gaining weight, according to staff. He will continue to be cared for behind the scenes before rejoining Ponya and Pilot in the habitat in the fall.