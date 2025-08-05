Suffolk County police shoot man with sword in Bay Shore, Long Island officials say

Suffolk County police shot a man after he came at them with a sword Tuesday, officials said.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. in North Bay Shore on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said officers got a 911 call from a man with a previous history of mental illness who claimed to be holding hostages and threatened to hurt them.

Police officers responded to a home on Ohio Avenue between Massachusetts and Rhode Island avenues.

"[They were] met by a 33-year-old male with a large sword. The officers immediately instructed the individual to drop the weapon, at which point he unsheathes the sword, and starts advancing on the officers," Catalina said.

Officers ordered him to drop it, but he kept coming forward, and one of the officers deployed a taser, Catalina said.

"He continues to advance at our officers, at which time they fire their weapons, striking the individual, who falls to the ground," Catalina said.

The man was rushed to South Shore University Hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not immediately known.

There were no hostages in the home.

"He did make indications that he was suicidal after he was shot," Catalina said.

The incident was captured on body camera.

"Two, three shots, or something like that," neighbor Kevin Velez said. "I see four or five police running outside, too, trying to catch someone. The next time, I see the guy on the ground, by the grass in the house over there."

The two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment for trauma.