Watch CBS News
Local News

Suffolk County police shoot man with sword in Bay Shore, Long Island officials say

By
Jennifer Bisram
Jennifer Bisram
Jennifer Bisram is an award-winning reporter and anchor who joined CBS News New York in 2022. She covers aging and caregiving, as well as crime and community stories.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Bisram,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Suffolk County police shoot man with sword, officials say
Suffolk County police shoot man with sword, officials say 02:34

Suffolk County police shot a man after he came at them with a sword Tuesday, officials said. 

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. in North Bay Shore on Long Island. 

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said officers got a 911 call from a man with a previous history of mental illness who claimed to be holding hostages and threatened to hurt them. 

Police officers responded to a home on Ohio Avenue between Massachusetts and Rhode Island avenues. 

"[They were] met by a 33-year-old male with a large sword. The officers immediately instructed the individual to drop the weapon, at which point he unsheathes the sword, and starts advancing on the officers," Catalina said. 

Officers ordered him to drop it, but he kept coming forward, and one of the officers deployed a taser, Catalina said. 

"He continues to advance at our officers, at which time they fire their weapons, striking the individual, who falls to the ground," Catalina said. 

The man was rushed to South Shore University Hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not immediately known. 

There were no hostages in the home. 

"He did make indications that he was suicidal after he was shot," Catalina said. 

The incident was captured on body camera. 

"Two, three shots, or something like that," neighbor Kevin Velez said. "I see four or five police running outside, too, trying to catch someone. The next time, I see the guy on the ground, by the grass in the house over there." 

The two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment for trauma. 

Jennifer Bisram

Jennifer Bisram is an award-winning reporter and anchor who joined CBS News New York in 2022. She covers aging and caregiving, as well as crime and community stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue