Gov. Kathy Hochul has basal cell carcinoma removed from nose. What to know about the common skin cancer

Dermatologist explains the dangers of basal cell carcinoma, what to look out for

NEW YORK — Friday is Stand Up To Cancer Day, and Gov. Kathy Hochul is reminding everyone to get checked for skin cancer after she had a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma from her nose.

The governor recorded a video with her doctor before the procedure.

"It's short. It's done with local anesthesia. We use lidocaine. We remove it, we try to spare as much normal tissue as possible, and we fix it nicely," Dr. Jesse Lewin explained.

Hochul posted another video a few hours later, saying she was back on the job.

What is basal cell carcinoma?

Doctors say basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, it accounts for about 8 out of 10 skin cancers and usually develops on sun-exposed areas of the body, like the face.

"It doesn't tend to spread like other cancers that we look at, like melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma, but it is important to treat because if untreated, it will continue to grow in the area that it is present. It can affect underlying structures and cause other issues," said Dr. Eric Loesch, an assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Those other issues can include invading the bone or other tissues.

How to check for basal cell carcinoma

Loesch says you should look for moles or pigmented spots that are growing or have asymmetry, irregular edges or uneven color.

He also encourages getting a yearly skin check with a dermatologist.

"Even if you don't see something on yourself, there are areas that you can't necessarily check regularly ... Skin cancers hide all over. Melanomas can be found on the feet, the nails, even we see cancers on the scalp," Loesch said.

He suggests looking for free skin cancer screenings in your area. You can find listings on the American Academy of Dermatology's website.

The big tip, Loesch says, is wear sunscreen.

Spreading awareness of basal cell carcinoma

Whenever anyone in the public eye comes forward with a diagnosis like this, Loesch says it spreads awareness.

Notably, earlier this year, a film about Bob Marley's life was released; he died at age 36 from melanoma. Last year, singer Jimmy Buffett died from melanoma.

"After that happened, I had several patients that came in specifically for skin checks and referenced Jimmy Buffett," Loesch said.