Bronx native directs new biopic "Bob Marley: One Love"

NEW YORK -- The new biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" landed in theaters Wednesday.

The film explores two years of the reggae singer's life, from being shot in Jamaica in 1976 to battling cancer and creating the album "Exodus."

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who grew up in the Bronx, says he drew inspiration from all over.

"Taught you any kid from anywhere could make it. Bob was homeless, Bob was from the streets of trenchtown and made it. A very improbable story, but not an impossible one, and that'll harden you. So for us, it's just an inspiration, anybody that's heard those lyrics, that music, it'll makes you get up and stand up. That's pretty special thing," he said.

"Bob Marley: One Love" is in theaters now.