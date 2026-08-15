New Jersey man accused of boating under the influence in crash that killed 2 kids, state police say

A man has been arrested in connection with a boating crash that killed two kids off the coast of Ocean County, New Jersey, last month.

It happened in the Berkeley Township Bay Area on July 19.

According to state police, Bayville resident Stephen Schneider, 64, was operating a 30-foot vessel with three passengers on board – a 64-year-old woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

Schneider allegedly struck a channel marker while traveling through the Intercoastal Waterway, causing the two children to be thrown into the water.

State police say Schneider and the other passenger found the children in the water, unresponsive. Both were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Schneider voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities on Friday, state police say. He was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including operating a vessel under the influence, reckless vessel homicide/death by vessel and reckless operation of a vessel.

He is being held in the Ocean County Jail until his next court appearance.

State police say the investigation is ongoing.