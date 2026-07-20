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2 children killed in New Jersey boating crash, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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Two children were killed in a boating crash in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, on Sunday.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded just after 9 p.m. to the report of a crash in the Berkeley Township Bay Area.

They said a Tidewater Custom 280 30-foot boat hit an intercoastal waterway channel marker. A 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were thrown into the water.

The driver, Stephen Schneider, and occupant, Laurie Schneider, found the two kids unresponsive in the water. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

Law enforcement is investigating the crash and hasn't provided any further details. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

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