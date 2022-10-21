Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Great Scott! "Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Back to the Future" musical begins on Broadway in 2023
"Back to the Future" musical begins on Broadway in 2023 01:02

NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."

A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.

Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.

Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.