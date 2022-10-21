Great Scott! "Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023

"Back to the Future" musical begins on Broadway in 2023

"Back to the Future" musical begins on Broadway in 2023

"Back to the Future" musical begins on Broadway in 2023

NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."

A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.

If you're gonna celebrate #BackToTheFutureDay, why not do it with some style... and an official Broadway announcement?! ⚡



Set your destination date to June 30th, 2023 because @BTTFBway is arriving on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre, with @rogerbartoffic as Doc. pic.twitter.com/xUZywKfUZN — Back To The Future Broadway (@BTTFBway) October 21, 2022

Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.

Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.