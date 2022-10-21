Great Scott! "Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023
NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."
A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.
Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.
Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.
