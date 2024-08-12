Cannabis tax revenue in Town of Babylon has former critics changing their tune

Path to selling legal marijuana is getting easier in New York

Path to selling legal marijuana is getting easier in New York

Path to selling legal marijuana is getting easier in New York

BABYLON, N.Y. - Babylon cannabis dispensaries are raking in big bucks on Long Island.

So far, there are only two brick and mortar cannabis shops there, and they're both in the town of Babylon.

Babylon's Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer is counting the cash, and putting its tax revenue proceeds toward treatment and prevention programs.

"Now it's legal, it's here, not going anywhere. It's bringing money," Jennifer DeSetto said, adding there is still a lot of stigma associated with legalized recreational marijuana.

"I was weary, and I voted against it," Schaffer said.

He opposed dispensaries in his town, but when she saw his coffers burst at $1.2 million in just nine months, he changed his tune.

"We can do very positive things with that tax money"

"I've figured out we can do very positive things with that tax money," Schaffer said.

That includes drug education, prevention and therapeutic programs and a new chemical dependency treatment center.

"The fact that the funding from the cannabis is helping us help people with their substance use issues is really incredible," Colleen Perrone of the Beacon Family Wellness Center said.

When New York legalized recreational cannabis, it created a cannabis reserve fund that distributes marijuana tax revenues to individual municipalities.

"It's a win-win. Great for taxes, and I think it's great that people know they are getting a good and clean product," Daniel Fouladi said.

Happy Days and Strain Stars in Babylon are so far the only state licensed brick and mortar cannabis shops on Long Island. Others are pending.

"On a weekly basis, we see about 2,000 customers. When we do well, hopefully, the community does well, too," Strain Stars co-owner Tushar Mallick said.

Many of those who oppose and worry about pot legalization are supporting Babylon's efforts.

"The fact that Babylon took the funds, reprogrammed them into prevention methods and treatment for families I think is absolutely laudable," Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds of the Family & Children's Association said.

Babylon Town says it's on pace more than $2 million from cannabis taxes in one year.