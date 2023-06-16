Baby boy's death after contacting fentanyl ruled homicide on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A baby boy's death on Staten Island more than three months ago was ruled a homicide by police on Friday.

The 2-month-old was found unresponsive inside a home in Arden Heights and pronounced dead at the hospital on March 8.

Investigators believe the baby accidentally came into contact with fentanyl inside the home.

Police said they're questioning other people who were at the home at the time.

So far, no charges have been filed.