MacKinnon, Makar lead surging Avalanche to 6-3 win over Rangers

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist to move into second place on the franchise scoring list, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Thursday night.

MacKinnon's three points broke a tie with Peter Stastny. He now has 1,051 career points and trails only Joe Sakic, who had 1,641 points in his 20-year career, all with Quebec/Colorado.

Cale Makar also had two goals and an assist, Brock Nelson scored and Scott Wedgewood got his first career assist while making 15 saves for the Avalanche. Colorado, which leads the NHL with 33 points, has won seven in a row and has just one regulation loss in 20 games.

MacKinnon leads the league in goals (16) and points (36).

J.T. Miller broke out of a slump with two power-play goals after scoring just once in his previous nine games. Adam Edstrom also scored, Mika Zibanejad had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots for New York. The Rangers have lost three straight.

Miller's second goal of the night at 10:18 tied the score at 3-3 but MacKinnon scored on a rebound 30 seconds later to put the Avalanche back in front. Makar and Ross Colton added empty-net goals.

Miller gave New York a 1-0 lead 2:26 into the game and MacKinnon tied it in the final minute of the first period.

Edstrom put the Rangers back in front 3:58 into the second with his first goal of the season but the Avalanche again got even late in the period.

Makar got a pass from Martin Necas, skated around the back of the New York net and stuff the puck just inside the left post at 17:15. .

Necas finished with three assists.

Up next

Rangers: Conclude their three-game road trip at Utah on Saturday night.

Avalanche: At Nashville on Saturday night.