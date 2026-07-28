Long Island auto repair business wants to "build an empire of women"

Auto repair and detailing have long been a male-dominated world.

On Long Island, a growing business run by women is helping to change that.

Maryam Mirza and Tamia Robinson are the co-owners of Auto Care Girls in Deer Park. They first worked together at a doctor's office, but decided to turn their shared passion into a business.

They first bonded over a purpose.

"How could we go above and beyond for ourselves and still kind of help other people at the same time," Mirza said.

Mirza had also worked as an eyelash technician, and now uses those exacting skills at Auto Care Girls. The two are hands-on, doing window tinting, vinyl wrapping, paint protection film and high-end detailing. They coordinate repair and auto body services.

They believe there's an opportunity that women car owners may respond to.

"You go somewhere and you get a price for something. And you go send your dad, or brother, or uncle, boyfriend, you get a different price with the same car, with the same issue," Mirza said. "They don't even know what they're looking at. You don't know what good work is ... being someone who can reassure another woman that your car is being taken care of and is in good hands, is something we kind of take pride in."

"Then you don't have to depend on anyone else," Robinson said. "You can feel comfortable."

They credit their fathers for sparking their love of cars.

"He's been working on cars since the end of time," Mirza said. "Her dad is also a mechanic."

Customers say it's not just the work, but the atmosphere as well.

"When you come in, their spirit is, like, positive," one customer said. "You go into the men's shop, they're like, 'hey, what do you want.' They make you feel pleasant and loved. I love it."

The entrepreneurs are just getting revved up. They say their next big goal is to open an all service, all women's auto shop.

The goal?

"Really build an empire of women," Mirza said.