Emily Giffin discusses her new book "Love You More," first loves, and second chances

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Readers know it's summer when there's a new book by New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin.

Her 13th novel is out now. "Love You More" is about a woman in New York City who is living her perfect life, working her dream job, and happily newly-engaged. When she gets a phone call from her first love, and it upends everything.

Mary Calvi talked to Giffin about the new book and her career. You can listen to their entire conversation on The Club Calvi Podcast.

Mary told Giffin that she has been a fan since her first book "Something Borrowed," which was published in 2004. Mary remarked that all of Giffin books have love at its core, but there's always a catch.

"That's very true," Giffin said. "I think first loves hold a special power because they happen in such a formative time in our lives. So when we look back, we're not just remembering the person, but we're remembering who we were when we loved them."

In "Love You More," the main character, Billie, returns to her small hometown in Wisconsin after receiving the phone call from her high school sweetheart.

"There's an expression that no one can step in the same river twice because you're not the same person and the river is not the same," Giffin said. "And that's certainly what Billie experiences in this book. She's a doctor living and working in Manhattan. She has this perfect life, and wonderful fiancé. She gets this phone call and goes home and the experience is not exactly what she expects. She revisits these old relationships. He's her first love and I think we can all relate to that, and then the sense of being at a crossroads and making a choice. I think we all have a moment where we wonder 'what if' and can we go back and get the second chance."

Mary remarked how Billie's life changed with that one phone call.

"Sometimes that happens," Giffin replied. "Sometimes it's a simple as a milestone birthday. My first book was that these girls were turning 30, which I thought was so old at the time. In this case, this phone call. We stop and we ask ourselves: am I living the life I chose or the life that chose me? I think we can all relate to that feeling of stopping and taking stock of our lives and really wondering are we on the right path."

Mary said that sometimes the right person comes along at the wrong time.

"Absolutely, yes that can happen," Griffin agreed. "We meet someone and we're madly in love and it feels like we're soulmates, but life can sometimes get in the way. But I believe, and I'm a romantic at heart, and I do believe in true love. I think we get second chances sometimes."

You can read an excerpt from "Love You More" and get the book below.

Club Calvi books may contain adult themes.

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"Love You More" by Emily Giffin

Ballantine

From the publisher: Billie has built the perfect life. Her medical practice in New York City is thriving, and she's finally found the right partner in Dean after years spent trying to move on from her high-school sweetheart, Mick. Their young love had been intense and true, but distance and ambition pulled them apart when she left Wisconsin for medical school.

Then one morning, just after she's accepted Dean's romantic marriage proposal, Billie's phone rings. It's Mick—calling for the first time in nearly a decade. His news is urgent and in a moment, everything changes.

As Billie boards a plane back to Wisconsin, her past comes rushing in—her hometown friendships, the love she and Mick shared, and the choices that shaped them all. What awaits her is a reckoning with what she's lost, what she's built, and what she still wants.

Emily Giffin lives in Atlanta

"Love You More" by Emily Giffin (ThriftBooks) $24

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Excerpt: "Love You More" by Emily Giffin

Chapter 1

Sometimes I wonder how much of who we are comes from our own choices—­and how much is shaped by where we come from. It's been fifteen years since I left Wisconsin and built something real in New York. But some corners of my life still feel borrowed, like I'm playing dress-­up. The Hamptons is one of them, all hedges and country clubs and inherited ease, a world away from lake-­water summers, Friday fish fries, and midwestern thrift.

"What if they don't like me?" I ask now, as Dean's Range Rover hums across the low two-­lane bridge spanning the Shinnecock Canal—­the gateway to Southampton.

He glances across the front seat and smiles. "Not possible."

I smile, but my pulse quickens. I've performed crash C‑sections, lifting a baby out in under a minute—­so why does chitchat with two sun-­bronzed strangers intimidate me? Deep down, I have confidence in my ability to pass this—­or any—­test. But finding someone agreeable is one thing, being deemed worthy of their son is another. Especially when that son is the ultimate golden child. Born with a silver spoon, Dean could be coasting on a trust fund or climbing the ladder at his father's venture capital firm. Instead, he's taken on the grueling life of a trauma surgeon at Bellevue, a hospital renowned for serving the city's poorest and most vulnerable.

I stare out the window, taking in the panoramic view. To the left is the calm, glittering bay dotted with a few fishing boats; to the right is the churning inlet meeting the dramatic sweep of the Atlantic. It's April—­Long Island's in‑between season—­but the salt air carries a note of lilac.

"Any tips?" I ask. "Topics your parents love?"

"Travel," he says. "Ours. Theirs."

I nod, silently rehearsing questions about their yearlong sailing trip—­the reason I've yet to meet them.

"Land mines?"

"Hmm. Let's see." He smirks. "Probably best not to mention how good I am in bed."

I roll my eyes, laughing. "I'm serious, Dean. I'm nervous."

"No reason to be nervous. My parents don't judge."

"Everyone judges."

"Trust me, you have nothing to worry about. You're amazing, Billie. And you make me ridiculously happy. That's all they care about."

That easy certainty is one of the reasons I fell for him.

Dean and I have been together for a little over a year, and I'm falling more in love with him every day. He's more outgoing and adventurous than I am, but in many ways, we're wired the same—­equally intense, equally ambitious. And his intelligence only makes him more attractive.

He's easy on the eyes, too. Strong, dark‑featured, and vaguely Mediterranean. Like an Italian footballer, I thought the night he strode into the Chelsea speakeasy where Greer, Lesli, and I were celebrating Hope Fertility, the clinic we'd just opened together.

Greer, who'd gone to undergrad with Dean at Harvard and did her residency with Lesli and me, had been trying to set us up for months. I'd resisted. Blind dates weren't my thing. Dating wasn't my thing.

"He's a rock star, Billie," Greer had said that morning in the break room, somehow looking posh in scrubs.

"Then why don't you date him?" I'd asked, knowing they were cut from the same old‑money East Coast cloth.

"It crossed my mind in med school. He's certainly hot enough," she said with a smile. "But no. We'd kill each other. We nearly came to blows in a preclinical simulation lab—­he insisted it was torsades; I swore it was V-­tach."

"Who was right?" I asked, laughing.

"Can't recall. But if the mannequin had a pulse, she would have flatlined over our argument. Trust me—­he needs someone like you."

I raised my eyebrows. "Meaning?"

"Ambitious and strong, but still . . . I don't know . . . soft."

I knew she meant my less confrontational personality, but I'd made a self-­deprecating joke about my figure. Greer had a six-­pack and a Boston Marathon body; I had a Central Park walk figure and called it a day.

"Look. Don't sabotage this with your midwestern deference," Greer had said. "He's a total catch, and someone else will snap him up fast."

The warning stuck—­and hit me again that night as Lesli and I looked up from our martinis and watched Dean hug Greer hello, then shrug out of a well-­cut charcoal overcoat. A gauzy black scarf stayed looped around his neck.

"Whoa," Lesli said. "He's as hot as advertised."

Before I could look away, I saw Greer point at me.

Dean's gaze followed.

He nodded and mouthed hello.

As I nodded back, something low and electric stirred in me. The lust-­at-­first-­sight feeling hadn't hit me since high school, so long ago it barely counted. Lesli raised her eyebrows and headed for the restroom.

A beat later, Greer and Dean were beside me. She made a quick introduction followed by: "You're the perfect match. You can thank me later."

She was gone in a flash.

Dean turned to me with an amused smile, resting an elbow on the bar. "Well, that was subtle."

"And efficient," I said, smiling back at him.

He laughed. "Greer at her finest."

"I hope she hasn't talked me up too much."

"Don't worry—­you're already surpassing expectations."

"So are you," I said, my cheeks warming.

He shifted a little closer to hear me over the music, his sleeve brushing mine, his cologne clean and woodsy. "I work well under pressure."

"Good thing for your patients."

His laugh was quick and genuine, eyes crinkling at the corners. "And apparently for me."

I smiled back, already smitten, as the noise of the room blurred at the edges.

We talked until last call.

At the door I said, "This is the best conversation I've ever had in a bar."

He brushed a strand of hair off my cheek. "Just wait until we're alone."

I smile at the memory as we roll past shuttered shops and desolate sidewalks. Most Hamptons storefronts are closed until summer, but a weathered farm stand is open, buckets of tulips spilling over with color. We stop; I buy a bunch for Dean's mother—­a supplement to the wrapped candle I brought as a hostess gift.

From there, the road narrows, both sides flanked by sprawling estates hidden behind clipped hedges. One of them belongs to Dean's family. As we pull through the gate, I'm relieved to see no other cars in the driveway.

"They're not here yet?" I ask.

"No. Not until six."

Good. Time to breathe. Dean shoulders our bags up to the guest room with an ocean view. I rifle through my suitcase while he flops on the bed.

"Walk on the beach?" he says.

"I think I'll freshen up first. Maybe take a quick shower."

"In that case, I'll grab a power nap." He yawns.

Thirty minutes of primping later, I nudge him awake.

He blinks up at me. "Wow. You look gorgeous."

"I was going for wholesome," I say, smoothing the relaxed pink shirtdress that Greer and Lesli helped pick from my closet.

"Wholesomely gorgeous." He reaches for my waist, his hand warm and familiar.

Downstairs, Dean opens a chilled rosé with a waiter's corkscrew. I smile to myself, remembering how he once lovingly teased me about my "philistine" rabbit-­ear opener. It's one of the things I love most about him—­that he comes from a rarefied world but doesn't care that I don't. I watch as he tucks the bottle and two glasses into a canvas tote.

Outside, a breeze lifts my hem as we cross the manicured lawn and descend the boardwalk to the private strand. Steel‑blue ocean, whitecapped waves, an empty horizon.

Dean pours the wine, then hands me a glass.

"To us," he says.

"And meeting your parents."

"They're going to love you."

We stroll west, gulls wheeling overhead. For a moment I forget the audition that awaits me and just breathe in the salt air.

"It's getting chilly," I say, checking my watch. "Almost six."

Dean nods, deep in thought. Suddenly he stops, faces me. He says my name as a question—­eyes bright but nervous.

The possibility glimmers. I dismiss it—­too soon, too fairy tale.

Yet he's kneeling, navy velvet box in hand. Oval diamond, thin platinum band. Simple, classic perfection.

"Billie, I love you with all my heart. Will you marry me?"

Excerpted from LOVE YOU MORE by Emily Giffin. Copyright © 2026 by Emily Giffin All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

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