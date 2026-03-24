Suspect in Central Park attempted sex assault was out on parole, police say

A sex offender who was out on parole is back in custody after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in Central Park in broad daylight, police say.

It happened just before 5:45 p.m. Monday on East Drive near 109th Street.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was sitting on a bench alone when the suspect pinned her to the bench and tried to take her clothes off.

Officials say in that moment, three good Samaritans came to her rescue. The suspect then ran away, and was later caught and arrested by police. The victim was not injured.

Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Lateef Caldwell. He has been charged with attempted rape, attempted sex abuse and sex abuse.

Police sources tell CBS News New York that Caldwell served three years in prison for a similar incident and was released on parole in April 2025. In 2022, sources said, Caldwell tackled a woman from behind in the East Village, wrestled her to the ground and tried to remove her clothes. He was convicted of sexual abuse.

Park visitors who spoke to CBS News New York said it's critical to be aware of your surroundings.

"Unfortunately, when you are a woman, stuff like this happens everywhere," visitor Leila Elhrer said. "You always have to very careful of what's around you."

"I do see the presence of police officers around, so it must have been just unfortunate that this should happen," visitor Olga Massiah said.