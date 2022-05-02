Watch CBS News

Attempt to form second Amazon union on Staten Island fails

NEW YORK -- Efforts to establish another union at an Amazon warehouse in the city suffered a setback on Monday.

Workers at a facility on Staten Island rejected a new union bid.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, about 62 percent of workers voted against unionizing.

Just last month, another warehouse nearby voted to join the newly formed Amazon Labor Union.

A lawyer for the union said it plans to file objections to Monday's outcome. 

First published on May 2, 2022 / 6:00 PM

