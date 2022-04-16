Watch CBS News

Police seek identities of 3 individuals in connection to shooting outside Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify three people in connection to a shooting outside a mall in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. outside the Atlantic Terminal Mall.

Police are trying to identify three people in connection to a shooting that happened outside a mall in Brooklyn on April 13, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

According to police, the three people approached a 15-year-old boy and got into an argument with him. One of them then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the teenager once in the side of the head.

Police are trying to identify three people in connection to a shooting that happened outside a mall in Brooklyn on April 13, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

All three individuals then ran away.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have released photos of the individuals. They say the individual who fired the gun was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

