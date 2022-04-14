Teenager injured in shooting outside Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- A teenager was injured after a shooting outside of a Brooklyn mall Wednesday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. outside the Atlantic Terminal Mall.

As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, shell casings could be seen on the sidewalk and police were looking inside a garbage can with a visible bullet hole off Fort Greene Place and Atlantic Avenue.

People who were shopping inside the mall say stores closed their doors for almost half an hour after gunshots rang out.

"They just closed the doors and let everybody know that the cops was outside and to just calm down and just wait until everybody's clear," mall employee Andy Antoine said.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and has a graze wound. He is in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The NYPD says he was with a group of boys outside the mall when they got into a dispute with a second group of boys. It is unclear if the victim was the intended target.

"This is ridiculous. This needs to stop. All these kids that-- wherever these guns is coming from, this needs to stop," Downtown Brooklyn resident Samantha Paige said.

"Yesterday on the subway, you know, today it's here, all in Brooklyn, and we work on the outside [of the mall]. We're really scared now," vendor Mohammed Alam said.

No arrests have been made.