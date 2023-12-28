Watch CBS News
Robbers ambushed man, stole $7,000 of electronics from car in Atlantic Terminal Mall garage, NYPD says

Robbers ambushed man, stole electronics from car at Brooklyn mall, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people after a man was ambushed and robbed inside a parking garage at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn

The suspects knocked the victim to the ground and stole about $7,000 worth of electronics from his car on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD. 

The man was treated for cuts on his knee and shoulder.  

Police said the suspects got away in a white sedan. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 28, 2023 / 12:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

