Manhunt for at least one suspect after deadly shooting on Bronx subway platform

Police sources: Man shot to death on Bronx subway platform appears to be innocent bystander

Police sources: Man shot to death on Bronx subway platform appears to be innocent bystander

Police sources: Man shot to death on Bronx subway platform appears to be innocent bystander

NEW YORK -- The manhunt is on for at least one suspect after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting on a Bronx subway platform Monday afternoon.

Shots rang out on the 4 train platform of the Mount Eden subway station at Jerome Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Police sources said a 34-year-old man was killed. He's believed to have been an innocent bystander.

Five other victims, including two teens and a 71-year-old, were rushed to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

So far, police have not released any images or information about the suspect - or suspects - in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting started as an altercation on the subway that ended in gunfire on the platform. There were about a dozen people, including children, standing at the platform when shots rang out, a witness said.

"As train pulled into the Mount Eden station, the doors opened up and at least one of the individuals in that group or in the two groups took out a gun and fired shots, and more shots were fired while on the platform and that's when and where our victims were shot," NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, for the five people who are injured and also the person whose life was lost," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.