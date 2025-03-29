Astros pitching shuts down Mets in 2-1 win

Jeremy Peña homered and Yordan Alvarez got his first hit this season, a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

Houston took two of three in a season-opening series between 2024 playoff teams.

Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) allowed just one hit, a first-inning double to Juan Soto, and one run with five strikeouts in six innings. Astros closer Josh Hader walked Soto to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his second save, completing the one-hitter.

The game was tied with two outs in the sixth when Alvarez knocked a double off the wall in center field to send Isaac Paredes home from first base, putting Houston on top 2-1.

Griffin Canning (0-1) gave up four hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings in his Mets debut.

Canning had allowed just one hit on a leadoff single to Jose Altuve when Peña gave the Astros their first homer this season on his shot to the seats in left field with no outs in the fifth to make it 1-0.

Soto doubled with one out in the first and Brandon Nimmo walked with two outs. Arrighetti retired the next 13 batters before walking Jose Siri to start the sixth.

Siri stole second against his former team before advancing to third on a flyout by Francisco Lindor.

Soto then grounded out to Arrighetti and Siri dashed home, sliding in just before the tag to tie it at 1.

The Mets went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

The double by Alvarez that gave Houston the lead for good.

Key stat

Canning, who spent his first five seasons with the Angels, fell to 0-4 in 10 career starts against the Astros.

Up next

Both teams are off Sunday before Houston hosts the Giants for a three-game series beginning Monday night and the Mets play at Miami that night.