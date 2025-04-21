Large fire in Astoria, Queens damages 2 buildings, 4 people injured

Fire in Queens sends four people, including three firefighters, to hospital

Three FDNY firefighters were among four people who were rushed to the hospital after a fire in Astoria, Queens Sunday.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke and flames coming from the site of the fire at 31st Avenue and 23rd Street.

According to investigators, the fire started just before 9:30 a.m. and spread to multiple homes. It grew to three alarms, with more than 138 FDNY personnel fighting the blaze. It took more than two hours for firefighters to get it under control.

"The fire started between the two buildings, it appears, and quickly rose from the first floor, second floor, and third floor into the roof area. It also extended to the building on the left, in both floors there as well," Deputy Assistant Chief Mike Woods said.

Fortunately, all of those treated suffered only minor injuries and are expected to recover.

The Red Cross said it is assisting three families that were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another deadly fire in Queens killed 3

It wasn't the only fire in Queens on Sunday. An early morning fire in Jamaica Estates left three people dead. Officials said that the home had been repeatedly reported for illegal conversions in the building, but that inspectors hadn't been allowed in to check out the complaints.

CBS News New York tried to reach the landlord, but we were told he was hospitalized after the fire.