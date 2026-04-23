FDNY battling massive multi-alarm fire at Astoria, Queens church

The FDNY was taking on an intense, multi-alarm fire at a church in Astoria, Queens, on Thursday evening.

Chopper 2 was over the blaze at the Reformed Church of Astoria on 12th Street, between Astoria Boulevard and 27th Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire started at a residence attached to the church at around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread over to the church, itself, later reaching five alarms. Intense flames were seen shooting out of the house of worship's roof.

Nearly 200 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or the case of the blaze.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.