As early voting begins, local elections in the Tri-State Area are under the microscope

NEW YORK -- Early voting is underway in New York and New Jersey.

With no presidential or gubernatorial races this year, it could be a fairly quiet election season. But local elections are important, and if you care about how your money is spent -- and who gets let out on bail -- these are the people who will make the decisions.

Across the five boroughs, there are races for the 51 City Council seats, including several that are hotly contested.

District attorneys will be chosen for the Bronx, Staten Island and Queens, though only Queens DA Melinda Katz has a challenger.

Judicial races are also up for grabs.

Long Island voters will choose a new Suffolk County executive. The incumbent is term limited. Several council seats, supervisors, clerks, legislators and judges are also on the ballot.

In Westchester County and across the Hudson Valley, mayors, including Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, are on the ballot, as well as district attorneys, supervisors, council members, clerks and judges.

New Yorkers are also voting on two statewide ballot measures -- one involving a debt limit for small city school districts and the other construction of sewage facilities.

In New Jersey, candidates are vying for state Senate and general Assembly seats. County commissioners are up for election as well.

Early voting started this weekend and ends on Sunday. Election Day is Nov. 7.

A big complaint from good government groups is low turnout. In two days of early voting, less than 16,000 people have cast ballots in New York City.

The most hotly contested City Council races include the so-called "Asian opportunity seat," District 43 in southern Brooklyn, and Brooklyn District 47, where two incumbent councilmen are competing for the same seat.

For all your election information, please click here, and don't forget to vote.