Apparent human remains found in Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's been another grisly discovery in Brooklyn Bridge Park Wednesday morning. 

Police officers found more apparent human remains in a bag there. 

They're looking into whether the apparent remains are linked to other remains that were found Monday near to the same area. 

On Monday, police responded to a 911 call on the shoreline of the East River at Empire Fulton Ferry State Park. A Parks Enforcement Officer called police after spotting what appears to be a human skull and bones there. 

Authorities are trying to identify the remains. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

