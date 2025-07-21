Watch CBS News
AOC's campaign office vandalized with red paint in NYC

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office was vandalized with red paint overnight in New York City. 

Police said they responded to a 911 call shortly before 12:45 a.m. Monday at her campaign office located on Herschell Street in the Bronx. 

When officers arrived, they found the front of the building slashed with red paint, along with a sign accusing the congresswoman of funding genocide in Gaza. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office was vandalized with red paint overnight in New York City.  CBS News New York

Video from the scene appears to show the paint on a metal security gate, as well as on the doorway and the sidewalk below. Crime scene tape can also be seen blocking off the area. 

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's office was vandalized with red paint overnight in New York City.  CBS News New York

The congresswoman also has offices in Hunts Point and in Astoria, Queens, in addition to her Bronx campaign office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website

