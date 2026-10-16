AOC's $1 million donation to Abdul El-Sayed sparks speculation about her political future

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked speculation about her political future after contributing $1 million to progressive Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who is in a tight race with former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers.

Ocasio-Cortez campaigned with El-Sayed all over Michigan this week.

"I'm not waking up on November 4th wishing I did more to combat the smears aimed at Abdul. I'm leaving everything I can on the field," the congresswoman said in a statement.

El-Sayed has courted controversy with his strong pro-Palestinian stance and left-of-center positions.

"If the working people come together across geography, race, difference and fight so that we all can guarantee healthcare in America ... and we all take on these monopolies that are driving up our prices and making our lives impossible," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez's $1 million donation is a huge sum for a House member to give to a candidate in another state. It signals her desire to see more progressives and Democratic Socialists of America members help turn the tide of political discourse in Washington, CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer says.

"This is going to be a close election," political expert J.C. Polanco said. "So if there were some miracle and Sayed were to win this by just a point or two, he can thank AOC, her star power and her dollars, for taking [him] over the top."

The RealClearPolitics polling average has El-Sayed at 48.1% and Rogers at 45%. A Fox News poll has El-Sayed at 50% and Rogers at 49%.

Political experts are also speculating about what the contribution means about AOC's political future.

"If you need more proof to see that AOC is running for president, look no further than a $1 million gift," Polanco said.

Ocasio-Cortez has raised over $17 million for her own re-election campaign. That's money she can use if she decides to run for president or challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is up for re-election in 2028.