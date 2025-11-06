Former NFL star Antonio Brown extradited from Dubai to stand trial in Miami shooting, police say

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was extradited from the Middle East to the United States to stand trial for a shooting that happened during an altercation outside a boxing event in Miami earlier this year, police said.

Miami Police confirmed to CBS News Miami that after serving an arrest warrant in collaboration with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was located and apprehended in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Brown was then extradited and booked into the Essex County Jail in New Jersey earlier on Thursday, where he was being held until his extradition to the Miami-Dade County Jail, according to Miami Police and jail records obtained by CBS News.

Antonio Brown Essex County Jail

The 37-year-old ex-wide receiver is facing an attempted murder charge after he was accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer at the May event and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier that night, police said. The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators one of the bullets had grazed his neck.

"This is just another example of the relentless work and dedication of Miami Police Detectives, working closely with Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, and U.S. Marshals to identify and arrest those who commit crimes in the City of Miami," said Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega.

An amateur boxing event turns violent outside the ring

On the night of May 16, Miami Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 67 Street in the Miami neighborhood of Little River. When officers arrived, an amateur boxing event, hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross, was being held.

Viral video shared on social media showed Brown fighting off a group of people that he claimed were trying to rob him.

"I was jumped by multiple people who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Brown said on X the following morning.

In another video shared online, Brown was then seen allegedly holding a black handgun while pursuing someone before shots could be heard off-camera. However, Brown did not make any mention of gunshots in his post. Nantambu was allegedly injured during this incident.

A third video then showed Brown being detained by police and being walked into a cruiser in handcuffs. He said on social media that he was temporarily detained before eventually being released.

Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said at the time that officers questioned several people at the event but made no arrests.

A month later, in June, police issued a warrant for Brown's arrest, but the former professional athlete never turned himself in.

Based on surveillance video, the altercation outside the boxing event involving Brown, Nantambu and others was broken up by security staff, one of whom got into a struggle with Brown, the arrest warrant said.

"Mr. Brown appears to retrieve a black firearm from the right hip area" of the security official, the warrant said. "Cellphone video obtained from social media showed Mr. Brown with the firearm in his hand advancing toward Mr. Nantambu on the outside sidewalk. The video captures two shots which occur as Mr. Brown is within several feet of Mr. Nantambu."

Nantambu identified Brown as the shooter and told investigators he had known Brown since 2022.

Antonio Brown's history of legal troubles

The Miami shooting was not the first time Brown has been in the headlines for troublesome incidents off the gridiron.

The ex-pro baller had previously been accused of battery of a moving truck driver, several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support and other incidents.

During a 2021 game with Tampa Bay against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves before running off the field, which led to his release by the Buccaneers.

After that incident, then-Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady said people should show some compassion for Brown, who at the time was living at Brady's home.

"It's a difficult situation," Brady said then. "Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won't be with our team."

During his playing career, Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the 2021 Super Bowl along with Brady. Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.