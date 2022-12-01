Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown over alleged domestic violence incident

Tampa police have issued an arrest warrant for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown in connection with a "domestic battery incident with a woman," the Tampa Police Department said.

Police said Brown, 34, and a woman on Monday were arguing at a South Tampa home when the disagreement turned violent. Brown is accused of throwing a shoe at the victim, police said.

Police said Brown also attempted to evict the victim from the home by locking her out.

Brown is wanted for battery.

Brown, who is currently a free agent, has run into trouble with the law several times over the course of his football career. A 2019 federal lawsuit, which was eventually settled out of court, accused him of rape in 2017 and 2018. Brown was then dropped by the New England Patriots and lost his sponsorship with Nike.

In 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to felony burglary and battery charges after he was accused of assaulting a moving truck driver along with his trainer at the time, Glen Holt.

Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 but was released in early 2022 following a bizarre incident in which he took off his shoulder pads, jersey and undershirt in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. He claimed the Buccaneers had tried to force him to play with an ankle injury, which the team denied.