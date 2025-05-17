Former NFL player Antonio Brown responds after video shows him being detained in Miami

An incident involving former NFL player Antonio Brown is being investigated by police after viral video of a fight in the City of Miami circled online.

According to Miami police, officials originally responded to a shot spotter alert in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 67th Street.

The fight allegedly happened at a boxing event.

The videos show large groups of people and what seems like Brown running out of a crows.

Then two "pop" sounds were heard leading police to believe they were gunshots.

More video also shows Brown being detained by police and being walked to a cruiser in handcuffs.

The athlete wrote this on social media platform "X" on Saturday morning that multiple people tried to steal his jewelry causing physical harm to him.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

Brown says he was temporarily detained and then was released without being arrested

Police say that no one was hurt and no arrests were made but they are still investigating.

Brown says he will be speaking to his attorney.