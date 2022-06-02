Watch CBS News
Anti-Defamation League report suggests hate is on the rise in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A new report suggests the white supremacist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo is part of a disturbing trend.

A study by the Anti-Defamation League identifies the presence of extremists either based in New York or have targeted the state for an attack. The ADL found hate crimes are up 196 percent.

The report also describes the spike in antisemitic incidents.

The League is urging lawmakers and law enforcement to take action.

To read the report, click here.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 8:28 PM

