Watch CBS News

Anthropologie clothing store in Manhattan flooded after apparent sprinkler system malfunction

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Sprinklers partially flood clothing store, restaurant in Financial District 00:32

NEW YORK -- An apparent glitch in a sprinkler system sent water falling into a clothing store and restaurant in Manhattan on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the Anthropologie on Broadway in the Financial District.

Video shows water falling from sprinklers inside the store.

FDNY officials say the alarm at the building was reset and no one was hurt.

Workers in the area tell CBS2 it appears the system "glitched" and that the alarm was not intentionally set off.

The restaurant Nobu Downtown, which is in the same building, was also affected. All evening reservations had to be canceled.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 16, 2022 / 9:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.