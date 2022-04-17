Anthropologie clothing store in Manhattan flooded after apparent sprinkler system malfunction

NEW YORK -- An apparent glitch in a sprinkler system sent water falling into a clothing store and restaurant in Manhattan on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the Anthropologie on Broadway in the Financial District.

Video shows water falling from sprinklers inside the store.

FDNY officials say the alarm at the building was reset and no one was hurt.

Workers in the area tell CBS2 it appears the system "glitched" and that the alarm was not intentionally set off.

The restaurant Nobu Downtown, which is in the same building, was also affected. All evening reservations had to be canceled.