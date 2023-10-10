Animal Care Centers of New York City say they're at capacity

NYC Animal Care Centers closed to dog surrenders, saying they're at capacity

NEW YORK -- Animal Care Centers of New York City says, for now, it's at capacity and not accepting stray dogs or dogs from owners who say they can't take care of their pets anymore.

The rescue says it's currently working on a solution and hopes to reopen its dog intake again.

To make that happen, they need to free up space. They're asking people to consider adopting or fostering pets.

"Right now, we have over 300 ... We're having cages in the hallway, we have cages in offices, and we just don't have any more room," said Katy Hansen, director of marketing and communication for Animal Care Centers.

The Animal Care Centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island are still open for emergency veterinary care, behavior training or counseling, and to buy pet food and supplies.