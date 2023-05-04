Andrew Cuomo's lawyers subpoena 5 women who accused former governor of sexual harassment in civil lawsuit

NEW YORK -- There's a new chapter in the Andrew Cuomo saga.

Five of the 11 women who accused the former governor of sexual harassment have been subpoenaed.

It's part of Cuomo's defense in a civil lawsuit filed by a trooper on his protective detail.

Sources close to the former governor told CBS2's Marcia Kramer that he wants his own attorneys to question the women to see if they actually told the truth in earlier depositions.

But Andrew Lieb, a well-known discrimination attorney, said that's just "Trial Strategy 101."

"I think it's both risk assessment and trial strategy. Meaning that you're seeing what they have on you and you're seeing ways to maneuver what they're saying and lock their testimony," said Lieb.

Cuomo has decided to subpoena Lindsey Boylan, Brittany Commisso, Virginia Limmiatis, Anna Liss and Alyssa McGrath as he mounts a defense in the civil suit filed by an unidentified state trooper, referred to as "Trooper 1," who accused him of touching her inappropriately when she was part of his security detail.

Kramer asked Lieb why only five of the 11 women were subpoenaed.

"Maybe these are they key women that have the most similar tales as the one trooper, one who's suing him now, so he can unravel 'Trooper 1's' case," said Lieb.

The five women made serious accusations.

Commisso said there were multiple times when then-Gov. Cuomo engaged in close and intimate hugs. In a CBS News interview, she recounted an instance when Cuomo groped and grabbed her breast.

"Then they started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips," said Commisso.

An attorney for McGrath and Limmiatis said it was unfair for Cuomo to try and relitigate things that were investigated by Attorney General Letitia James.

"We will of course comply with appropriate legal process while ensuring that we also protect our clients against improper burdens or harassment," said attorney Mariann Wang.

"There's no harassment, only due process of law," responded Cuomo's attorney Rita Glavin.

"I think he's trying to show that there's no pattern of him sexually harassing," said Lieb, who said it's possible the other women could get subpoenas before Cuomo's legal team is done.

Cuomo's lawyers have until July to complete the discovery process in the case.