Amtrak suspends service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia due to freight derailment
NEW YORK -- Amtrak service between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia has been temporarily suspended for the weekend due to a freight train derailment.
According to the railroad, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Maryland, forcing suspensions Saturday and Sunday.
A number of trains that were scheduled to leave from or arrive in New York have been rerouted or canceled.
There will also be limited Acela service.
Affected customers will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day. Additional charges will be waived for customers who want to change their reservation.
