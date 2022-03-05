Amtrak suspends service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia due to freight derailment

NEW YORK -- Amtrak service between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia has been temporarily suspended for the weekend due to a freight train derailment.

According to the railroad, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Maryland, forcing suspensions Saturday and Sunday.

A number of trains that were scheduled to leave from or arrive in New York have been rerouted or canceled.

There will also be limited Acela service.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: Due to Norfolk Southern freight derailment in Perryman, Md., all service operating between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia is temporarily suspended Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6. https://t.co/2xWnWUMWmh pic.twitter.com/XZB9DZpch9 — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 5, 2022

Affected customers will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day. Additional charges will be waived for customers who want to change their reservation.

For more details, click here.

Trending News Suspect arrested in attacks on 7 Asian women in Manhattan