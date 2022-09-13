Americans in London marvel over the outpouring of emotions following death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON -- Among the massive crowds of mourners of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday were some American tourists observing and paying their respects.

CBS2's Ali Bauman found the Yankees across the pond.

As thousands lined the streets surrounding Buckingham Palace, hoping to catch a glimpse of the queen's coffin, Long Island native Lynn Broder was in awe of the outpouring of love.

"Compared to what's going on in the world, it's a sense of unity," said Broder, originally from Rockville Centre.

She said she planned the trip before the queen passed away, but was humbled to witness this historic moment.

"The last time I was in London I saw the queen pass with her mother in a car, so even though we live in the States you grow up knowing everyone from England. It's all so televised, so you feel a part of it," Broder said.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at London's Buckingham Palace

Outside Buckingham Palace, thousands of drawings and notes for the royal family bleed in the English rain.

"I think there's just a magnitude to all the things surrounding the tributes around the main locations where people are leaving things," said Cherish Dean of Michigan.

Dean is backpacking through Europe.

"There is this air of respect or recognition, regardless of your feelings toward the royal family, of just how much of a fixture Queen Elizabeth has been for the past 70 years," Dean said.

READ MORE: King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II's coffin through Edinburgh

In Westminster, Bauman met a couple from Oregon, Michelle and Bryan Churchill. Yes, Churchill.

"I am related to Winston Churchill, by way he is my great great uncle," Bryan Churchill said.

He said it feels surreal to be in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who was crowned while his great great uncle was prime minister.

"It's definitely something I think emotionally affects me more than I expected it to. To be here and know that my family history relates back to here," he said.

READ MORE: What to know about King Charles III, Britain's new monarch

For American tourists, it's hard to imagine any kind of funeral or collective grief in the States that can compare to what's happening here.

"I honestly, I cannot think of a particular equivalent that would speak to the fixture that has been lost in this place," Dean said.

Of course, the U.S. was founded in a rejection of monarchy, and yet many Americans are embracing Queen Elizabeth's legacy of love and respect.