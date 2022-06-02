American Ballet Theatre's summer season returns to the stage
NEW YORK -- The American Ballet Theatre's summer season is returning to the stage for the first time since the pandemic.
In-person performances kick off June 13 at Lincoln Center on the Metropolitan Opera House stage with a special gala performance of "Don Quixote."
The summer season lasts through July 16 and will feature performances that include the return of favorites like "Romeo and Juliet."
