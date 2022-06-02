Watch CBS News
American Ballet Theatre's summer season returns to the stage

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The American Ballet Theatre's summer season is returning to the stage for the first time since the pandemic.

In-person performances kick off June 13 at Lincoln Center on the Metropolitan Opera House stage with a special gala performance of "Don Quixote."

The summer season lasts through July 16 and will feature performances that include the return of favorites like "Romeo and Juliet."

First published on June 2, 2022 / 7:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

