AMC theater in Manhattan's Kips Bay closing at the end of 2026

The beloved AMC Kips Bay 15 movie theater is set to close at the end of the year.

The 15-screen theater on Second Avenue near East 30th Street opened in 1999, with AMC taking over operations in 2006.

A spokesperson said the property owner is terminating the lease before its scheduled expiration.

"The theatre has been an important part of the Kips Bay community and surrounding neighborhoods, providing guests with a place to enjoy the magic of the movies together," a statement from the spokesperson read.

New York State Assemblyman Keith Powers said Monday that he is talking with his colleagues to see if they can prevent the shutdown.

"A closure would be a big loss for Kips Bay and beyond," he wrote on social media.

A formal closure date is expected to be announced in the coming months.

No information about what will replace the theater has been released.