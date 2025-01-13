Watch CBS News
Deliberations resume in trial of N.J. school bus aide accused in 6-year-old's death

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Jury deliberations resumed Monday in the case of a New Jersey school bus aide accused in the death of a 6-year-old girl with special needs. 

In 2023, Fajr Williams died in her wheelchair on a school bus being monitored by Amanda Davila.

The jury was shown surveillance video of Williams sliding down and getting strangled by the harness on her wheelchair. 

According to prosecutors, Davila spent the entire time on her cellphone with her earbuds in, never looking back as Williams struggled. 

Last week, Davila's attorney blamed Williams' older sister for putting the harness on instead of her mother. Davila has told jurors she's remorseful about the incident, and has been suffering from PTSD ever since. 

"I feel bad for what happened, and I am so sorry that it did happen, and I made a mistake," Davila testified. 

Davila faces 10 years in prison if convicted. 

