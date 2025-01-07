Trial begins for New Jersey school bus aide charged in 6-year-old girl's death

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — The trial began Tuesday for a New Jersey school bus aide charged in the death of a 6-year-old student with special needs.

Amanda Davila has pleaded not guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2023 death of Fajr Williams. Authorities say Fajr died after the safety harness on her wheelchair blocked her from breathing as she was on a bus heading to Claremont Elementary School in Somerset.

Prosecutors show video of Fajr Williams being strangled by harness on bus

Both sides made their opening arguments and testimony began with Fajr's mother, Najmah Nash, taking the stand.

Nash broke down in tears as her daughter's wheelchair was brought into a Somerset County courtroom.

Prosecutors showed jurors video of Davila rolling the little girl onto a school bus in the wheelchair back in July of 2023.

In the video, Fajr looks happy, playing around at the beginning before being strangled by her harness while Davila spent almost the entire 30-minute bus ride on her cellphone with ear buds in, never looking back.

"The video will show how Fajr struggled for her life while the defendant scrolled Instagram," Somerset County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael McLaughlin said.

The prosecution also played interrogation video in court. Fajr's mom says she spoke with Davila after the tragedy.

"She said, 'I usually check on her, but today, I didn't,'" Nash said.

Defense says Fajr Williams should have had a personal nurse

"What they are trying to do to this poor young girl, to her, that's the crime," defense attorney Michael A. Policastro said.

On the stand, Nash said her 14-year-old daughter buckled Fajr's wheelchair that day.

"And you didn't observe the 14-year-old buckling her?" Policastro asked.

"That day, correct," Nash said.

Davila's attorney claims it was Nash's responsibility to strap her into the wheelchair, not her older daughter's.

"What happened that day was, by far in my practice as a nurse, the most horrific thing I was involved in," said school nurse Maribeth Virzi.

The nurse who tried to save Fajr testified Davila and the bus driver were frantic and unable to communicate when they pulled into the Claremont school.

"I lifted her up, put her on the floor of the bus because she was nonresponsive," Virzi said.

The video shows Davila noticing Fajr wasn't responding at the end of the ride. Her attorney argues the little girl should have had a personal nurse.