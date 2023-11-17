New Jersey school bus monitor accused in 6-year-old Fajr Williams' death faces arraignment on upgraded charges

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A New Jersey school bus monitor arrested in the death of a 6-year-old girl will be arraigned Friday on upgraded charges.

Police said 27-year-old Amanda Davila failed to notice or act when Fajr Williams was strangled by her wheelchair harness in July in Franklin Township.

Davila was allegedly facing forward using a cellphone and earbuds at the time, in violation of policy.

She was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter. The indictment also includes a second-degree charge of child endangerment.

Heartbroken family members said Fajr suffered from a rare chromosomal disorder that prevented her from speaking, but she could make noises.

"I just miss my baby so much and just seems very unreal to me at this time," her mother, Najmah Nash, told CBS New York after she died.

"This lady is on the cellphone. [Fajr]'s back there fighting for her life. She's not even looking back," her father, Wali Williams, added. "They need to be properly trained and equipped. Obviously she wasn't if she's sitting on the bus with disabled kids and she's on her cellphone with headphones on her head listening to, doing whatever she was doing while my daughter's back there fighting. She don't even have the decency to even look back."

The defense says Davila, herself a mother to a child with special needs, kept earbuds in so that she could receive phone calls. They also claim she wasn't trained in harness safety.